Letter: We Have a Shared Responsibility

COVID threatens everyone, including children and young adults. With a long incubation period, it spreads its contagion far and wide before symptoms appear. Responding to a new outbreak, South Korea’s contact-tracing program identified its source: one pre-symptomatic 29-year-old who frequented several nightclubs, infected 102 others, and was responsible for 5,500 potential new cases.
A clot-producing disease, COVID causes tissue damage throughout the body. Its large vessel clots cause strokes, heart attacks, and blockages in the lungs, kidneys and legs. Some of these attacks prove fatal, others lead to long-term disability.
With no immunity to help us, no vaccine to protect us and no cure to save us, Arizona should be working hard to contain the virus. Instead we rank 49th in testing and have no plans for contact-tracing or isolation.
It is up to each of us to stop its spread. We have a shared responsibility to deny CoOVID its next victims by wearing a mask and staying beyond its reach.
Dr. Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!