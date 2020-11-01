Letter: We haven't forgotten why Mark Kelly is running

To the writer accusing Mark Kelly of being some fly-by-night dark money candidate with out of town interests - do you really think Tucsonans have forgotten why he is running?
His wife, native Tucsonan and Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was SHOT IN THE HEAD holding a Congress on Your Corner event, while she was making herself accessible to her constituents.
That is why Mark Kelly is running. People are sending him donations because Arizona is a swing state. If you don't want out of state dark money in our elections, vote for people who will end Citizens United, the awful supreme court decision that opened the door. Mark Kelly has a petition on his site to overturn Citizens United.
Golda Velez
North side
