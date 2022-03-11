 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We’ll miss you, David Fitzsimmons!
View Comments

Letter: We’ll miss you, David Fitzsimmons!

  • Comments

I want to give a huge shout out to David Fitzsimmons for being here for us all these many years, churning out honest and on-the-spot ‘toons and columns. A newcomer to Arizona in 2004, I subscribed to the Star and quickly learned that the state legislature was a parody. Thank goodness that Fitz was there to confirm my suspicions and to help me giggle or cry my way through the many rough legislative sessions ahead. He has given me insight and perspective on the tyrants, bullies, wackos, and thieves who march across our newsprint and electronic screens. Most kindly, David has always reached out to me (in character!) when I have commented gratefully (or tearfully) on his work. I will greatly miss my near daily newspaper encounters with him, and I wish him a wonderful (semi)retirement.

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Local-issues

Letter: A little Sacrifice

The Ukranian people are enduring cold, hunger, destruction of their homes and cities, and death. as they fight for democracy. We in Arizona an…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News