Letter: We’ll miss you, David Fitzsimmons!

I want to give a huge shout out to David Fitzsimmons for being here for us all these many years, churning out honest and on-the-spot ‘toons and columns. A newcomer to Arizona in 2004, I subscribed to the Star and quickly learned that the state legislature was a parody. Thank goodness that Fitz was there to confirm my suspicions and to help me giggle or cry my way through the many rough legislative sessions ahead. He has given me insight and perspective on the tyrants, bullies, wackos, and thieves who march across our newsprint and electronic screens. Most kindly, David has always reached out to me (in character!) when I have commented gratefully (or tearfully) on his work. I will greatly miss my near daily newspaper encounters with him, and I wish him a wonderful (semi)retirement.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.