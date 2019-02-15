Re: the Feb. 10 article "US, Arizona face major shortage of in-home caregivers."
Excellent front page coverage. Judy Clinco walks her talk. As founder and president of Catalina In-Home Services, she’s been a cherished colleague of mine for many years. Most direct caregivers, whether at home or in facilities, work for low pay, juggle shift work, and have few or no benefits. I know many single moms who work two or more caregiving jobs just to make ends meet.
As an independent RN Patient Advocate, I encounter individuals every day who are scared and confused trying to make sense of available acute and long-term “health care.” It’s imperative that we address this crisis, and finance the cost of delivering high quality, long-term supportive services. We can either address the issues now, or sink in this boat together.
Stephanie Frederick
North side
