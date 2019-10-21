This President functions like a dictator. He has no respect for the democratic principles our nation was founded upon. Therefore, the House of Representatives must go ahead with impeachment proceedings. The House of Representatives is population based and represents the people of the USA. The Senate gives the people in States, large and small, equal voice in legislating our country. If the House of Representatives impeaches the President, that is the population of the USA saying that the President is unfit to be President. The Senate votes to decide if the grounds for impeachment should result in the President's removal from office. The House must impeach the President because it is their job to represent the majority population of the USA. Next, the Senate decides whether the President should remain in office. I want to know the name of every Senator who will defend this corrupt President against the wishes of most Americans. The Senate vote to remove the President will clearly show whether we have a democracy for the people, or are we now the product of a political party supporting a dictatorship. We need the names of the Senators who will overlook the Presidents corruption and the will of the People.
Richard Bechtold
West side
