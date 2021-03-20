 Skip to main content
Letter: We Need a Common-Sense Policy for Short-Term Rentals
Letter: We Need a Common-Sense Policy for Short-Term Rentals

I have owned a short-term rental for 10+ years. Short-term rentals like mine contribute significantly Arizona’s tourism industry and provide much needed income for people who are struggling to keep their homes. As a retired Senior, I know that short-term rentals did not exist, I would not be able to keep my home.

As we work to recoup devastating losses coming out of the pandemic, we don’t need legislation that will impose additional harm on owners like me. Unfortunately, that is exactly what Representative Kavanagh’s proposed legislation (HB2481) would do. In an attempt to address neighborhood concerns such as noise, this bill would allow localities to effectively ban STRs.

There’s a better solution on the table. Sen. Mesnard’s SB1379 would empower localities to crack down on disruptive STR activity—without threatening Arizona’s tourism economy and families like mine who depend on it. I urge you to support SB 1379 and ensure Tucson can continue on its path towards recovery.

Lauren Raine

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

