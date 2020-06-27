Letter: We Need a Doctor in the House
Letter: We Need a Doctor in the House

Rep. Mark Finchem, LD-11, wants the definition of COVID-19 “cases” limited to ONLY those people hospitalized by the virus. His reason is that reporting the actual number of people testing positive amounts to “sensationalism” that’s “irresponsible.”

Like Trump, he blames increased testing for “inflating” case numbers, ignoring the fact that the number of people testing positive is increasing more rapidly than the rate of testing.

Following Finchem’s logic, all who test positive but have no symptoms—people likely to be infection super-spreaders—would NOT be counted. People sick with mild to severe symptoms—NOT counted. People that die at home—NOT counted.

Finchem’s “ill”-logic is a feeble attempt at manipulating data to obscure the Republican failures to protect the health of Arizona residents.

In November, LD-11 Democrats, Independents, and Republicans sickened by Trumpism can vote for LD-11 candidate Dr. Felipe R. Perez, MD and put a real doctor in the House.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

