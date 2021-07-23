Letter: We need conservative letters...

“Letters” is eager to post comments from liberals. I wonder how many conservative letters are censored out of existence because of the obvious bias.
You will probably say you just don’t get conservative letters or letters criticizing your liberal point of view. Unfortunately that is likely true. For many years members of a group I once chaired, the Pima County Republican Club, have given up even trying to see their position accurately represented in the Star, particularly in the Star’s letters.
Perhaps you should send emissaries from your staff to established Republican groups: Pima County Republican Women, Tucson Republican Women as well as the PCRC, requesting them to send letters and op-eds. And assuring them that the letters will see the light of day!
CHUCK JOSEPHSON
Midtown
