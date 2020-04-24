Letter: We Need Contact Tracing!
Letter: We Need Contact Tracing!

At some point we will need to gradually and carefully re-open businesses in Tucson. The two keys will be testing and contact tracing. Are plans in place to do the extensive contact tracing we will need to begin opening things up here? We need to do this now if we want to be ready when it is prudent to start opening non-essential businesses.

Contact tracing is labor intensive and training would be needed for those that have not done it before. That training should be happening now (over the internet of course). Tucson has many retirees that would gladly volunteer to help with contact tracing if they could be trained and provided the tools needed to assist in this effort. I hope that our community leaders have the foresight to prepare for this now. I know other cities in the US have initiatives to ramp up contact tracing. Tucson must stay ahead of this!

Lee LaFrese

Northeast side

