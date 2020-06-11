Letter: We need COVID-19 leadership in Arizona

This pandemic is not going to disappear. ICU beds are at capacity in Phoenix and nearing capacity in Tucson. Local and state governments in Arizona need to respond to the growing threat of COVID-19 by increasing safety measures in the community.
At the very least, mask wearing in public should be compulsory. Countries and states have been very successful in controlling infection rates with this policy. Pima County is reportedly implementing contact and trace protocols (thank you!), but, according to their website, is not yet up to speed. Mask-wearing will help us achieve these containment goals.
In New Jersey, which experienced a significant crisis, almost 18% of CMS-certified nursing home patients have died. We cannot allow that to happen here.
Justina Cotter
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!