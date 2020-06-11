Letter: We need COVID-19 leadership in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: We need COVID-19 leadership in Arizona

This pandemic is not going to disappear. ICU beds are at capacity in Phoenix and nearing capacity in Tucson. Local and state governments in Arizona need to respond to the growing threat of COVID-19 by increasing safety measures in the community.

At the very least, mask wearing in public should be compulsory. Countries and states have been very successful in controlling infection rates with this policy. Pima County is reportedly implementing contact and trace protocols (thank you!), but, according to their website, is not yet up to speed. Mask-wearing will help us achieve these containment goals.

In New Jersey, which experienced a significant crisis, almost 18% of CMS-certified nursing home patients have died. We cannot allow that to happen here.

Justina Cotter

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News