Letter: We need doctors, not abortion police and lawyers

Doctors are pretty important in our communities. More so as we age. But young people aren’t flocking to medical fields and practicing doctors are leaving due to fears of being arrested and sued for performing abortions—even if it would save the woman’s life. So if a pregnant woman is in a car accident and the emergency room surgeon determines she has to have an abortion to save her life, the emergency room physician could be arrested and tried. Family physicians and surgeons are in danger of being targeted by abortion police.

There will be less police as instead of fighting crime the police are busy arresting women who might have had abortions. Taxes will go up as counties need more lawyers to prosecute the doctors and women.

Half of the new doctors in US come from other countries. Why come here and be sued?

Before you vote for that anti abortion candidate, think about your health. You’ll need a doctor someday. Will a doctor be available?

Dr Pam Farris

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

