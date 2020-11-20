Letter: We need energy sources that preserve our water

September marked one year since leaving my previous home, a 500-foot Navy destroyer anchored in Florida, and making the Southwest my home. My previous role as a sailor and resident of the Sunshine State came with an inherent connection to water. After moving to the desert, where the land is gorgeous and water is scarce, I grew to appreciate our connection to water even more.
This is the reason that I’m concerned about the long term availability of our resources as we face climate change and continue to rely on fossil fuels.
Arizona’s energy mostly comes from fossil fuels or nuclear reactors, which require excessive water use. However, another method exists to acquire energy- sunlight. Renewables like solar use very little water and produce pollution-free energy. My connection to water will always exist but I fear that, without intervention, the future will be dry. Investing in renewables ensures we can all enjoy a connection to water for generations to come.
Nick Graham
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
