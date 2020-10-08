 Skip to main content
Letter: We need Ethan Orr on the Pima Community College Governing Board
Ethan Orr grew up in Tucson and understands our community. He has worked for over two decades with educators, businesses, and community leaders to help strengthen our workforce and our economy. I am proud to say I have worked along side him and appreciate his thoughtful approach to issues.

He has been a champion for workforce development and education, creating successful employment training programs as Executive Director of Linkages; a non-profit dedicated to helping people with disabilities find meaningful employment. In the State Legislature, he served our region well and helped change the laws to bring the commercial spaceflight industry to Arizona, leading to hundreds of jobs in our region.

I know Ethan to be hard-working and someone who listens, cares, and builds meaningful partnerships. He will support the many advancements Chancellor Lambert has made through the Centers of Excellence and expanding the programs that teach the skills our local companies need to succeed. I encourage you to vote for Ethan Orr for the PCC Governing Board.

Michael Guymon

Midtown

