Letter: We Need More Candidates Like Cazares-Kelly

Campaigning for public office is a full-time job. Gabriela Cazares-Kelly, who is a candidate for Pima County Recorder, was faced with a difficult choice: she could either forget about running for public office, or quit her regular job and pay herself a salary of $15.00 per hour from her campaign funds. She chose the latter.
Wealthy Republicans, including her opponent, Benny White, find this "really curious." Perhaps if Mr. White and his ignorant ilk had sufficient curiosity to educate themselves about the struggles of working-class and low-income people to survive, they wouldn't be tut-tutting Ms. Cazares-Kelly for having the temerity to use some of her campaign funds to support herself.
American democracy would be in much better shape if more people on the bottom of the economic scale ran for political office. We need more people like Ms. Cazares-Kelly in public service, and we should thank them for making that choice.
Stephen Saltonstall
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
