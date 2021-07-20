 Skip to main content
Letter: We need more climate activists on the City Council
Letter: We need more climate activists on the City Council

The Editorial Board decided not to endorse Kevin Dahl for the Ward 3 City Council race because his top issue is climate change and "Mayor Romero is already leading on climate change…and she’s running an environmentalist agenda with the support of the City Council," as if to imply that we’ve got this under control and the Council doesn’t need more climate activists. This is the type of shortsighted thinking that got us into this mess in the first place. Climate change is not just an environmental issue – it impacts everything from poverty to immigration to the job market and beyond. Mayor Romero is doing excellent work, but we can’t ask her to tackle climate change by herself. There is much more work to be done and we need all hands on deck, starting with people like Kevin Dahl who understand that climate change is the defining challenge of the 2020s.

Ed Hendel

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

