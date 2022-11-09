Letter: We need more forest restoration on public lands

Arizona’s landscape evolved with frequent low-intensity fires, but a century of fire suppression has turned too many hillsides into matchboxes. We need safe reintroduction of prescribed fire and thinning forest ecosystems to make them better able to withstand the impacts of increasing forest fires. As a hunter and angler, we need to get moving to protect our public lands and the habitat that supports wildlife. Forest projects that protect communities and our natural resources, such as repairing road culverts, thinning forests and restoring watersheds, are critical. This is the work needed now to address drought, floods, and fires, and prevent wildlife populations from withering away. For example, by recovering meadows and strengthening riparian areas, not only do we keep water colder for native trout, but we also provide a natural fuel break against intense fire and store water for late-season irrigation needs. In an age of unnaturally intense wildfires, forest management can play a vital role in keeping communities safe.