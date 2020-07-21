Letter: We Need Mosher for Pima County Attorney

I have worked for 30 years to elect Democratic women in our community. In this election, however, it is clear to me that Jonathan Mosher is the vastly superior candidate for Pima County Attorney. I met Mr. Mosher in November 2019. I learned about his education, experience in civil and criminal litigation, state and national recognition, the requests to share his prosecution protocols and his unwavering commitment and plans for criminal justice reform. I was so overwhelming impressed with his compelling experience and reform plans that I immediately offered my volunteer campaign services.
While watching the Arizona Daily Star’s endorsement interview held live on July 1, (Thank you Arizona Daily Star) I heard and saw Mr. Mosher’s reform agenda ooze from every pore in his being. It is apparent to me that Mr. Mosher is far and away the superior candidate ! What a prize for Pima County. Our community desperately needs him. Bridget Riceci former CEO Center Against Sexual Assault.
Bridget Riceci
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!