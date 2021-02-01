Letter: We Need Nature

On the front page, above the fold, in your Thanksgiving issue was an article titled "We Need Nature".
That placement indicates you realize the importance of Nature especially in this time of
'exceptional drought', record breaking heat, wild fire polluted air (with habitat loss) and pandemic.
The City of Tucson has an obligation to protect Nature for us and our future.
The planned destruction of more than 3 acres of mid-town Nature at Reid Park for private enterprise building should be viewed as a crime against the population and an order of cease and desist in perpetuity must be
pursued now.
There is - not - a single benefit for the citizenry in this planned destruction.
Please, help us - We Need Nature
Donna MacEachern
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.