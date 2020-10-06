Letter: WE NEED NEW LEADERSHIP

From our President down to local representatives, Republicans have failed to make protecting our health a priority. Trump downplayed COVID to buoy the stock market. Ducey reopened without following published guidelines. LD11 State Representative Mark Finchem sought to redefine COVID cases so only hospitalized patients counted—ignoring (as did our President) that infected people with no symptoms can easily spread this disease.
In sharp contrast, Dr. Felipe Perez, MD, is the only candidate for LD11 State Representative with a clear pandemic recovery plan. A family physician working the front lines, he knows what's needed to deal with this pandemic. I trust him to make sound data-driven decisions that protect workers and residents of all ages. If we elect responsible and responsive representatives, we can beat this pandemic and re-energize our economy. In LD11, I plan to give one single vote to Perez and no votes to incumbents Republicans Mark Finchem or Bret Roberts. The time is right for new leadership in LD11.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
