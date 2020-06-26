Letter: We need Police, not thugs
View Comments

Letter: We need Police, not thugs

I have been held with a shotgun muzzle on the base of my skull. The policeman was so afraid he was shaking. This was my fault, as I did not pay a traffic citation and a bench warrant was issued.

I had obeyed the lights and siren and pulled over. As a LA patrolman had taught me, I put both hands outside where the officer could see them, to relieve the officer from worry that I might pull a weapon on him. I did nothing to cause this officer to get out of his car while putting a round in the chamber. At that point, I knew things were going wrong.

After being jailed I overheard the officer talking to the Judge who had issued the warrant. I heard the judge say let that boy go and have him call me on Monday.

We need to have policemen to protect public safety. What we need are policemen that are not thugs or bullies.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News