Letter: We need Police, not thugs

I have been held with a shotgun muzzle on the base of my skull. The policeman was so afraid he was shaking. This was my fault, as I did not pay a traffic citation and a bench warrant was issued.
I had obeyed the lights and siren and pulled over. As a LA patrolman had taught me, I put both hands outside where the officer could see them, to relieve the officer from worry that I might pull a weapon on him. I did nothing to cause this officer to get out of his car while putting a round in the chamber. At that point, I knew things were going wrong.
After being jailed I overheard the officer talking to the Judge who had issued the warrant. I heard the judge say let that boy go and have him call me on Monday.
We need to have policemen to protect public safety. What we need are policemen that are not thugs or bullies.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
