Letter: We need Rosemont Mine
Letter: We need Rosemont Mine

Re: the March 20 article "Trico project opens door to solar future."

Your photo in Sunday's edition of Trico's project showing 90 acres of desert striped of all vegetation to install solar panels was very illuminating. And that's just the beginning, says CEO Brian Heithoff. Environmentalists protesting Rosemont Mine for the sake of saving desert's beauty should take note of thousands of acres to be destroyed permanently for "clean energy". And don't forget future wind farms of dozens of 70-meter-tall towers spinning 50-meter-long blades. That should improve desert views. And what about copper and lithium needed to transport and store energy. Where do we get that from?

Robert Robak

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

