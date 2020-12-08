Letter: We need to keep people housed NOW!

Everyone knows there will be a huge surge in evictions come January 1, when the federal moratorium on evictions for non-payment ends and the funding from the CARES Act expires. How about taking action now, not when evicted families are in the street wondering how to shelter in that place with all their belongings and kids in shopping carts?
Governor Ducey needs to act immediately to establish a new eviction moratorium through March 31 to prevent this, just like he did earlier this year. If anything, we need such relief more now than we did before.
And how about spending all of the remaining CARES funds right away on additional unemployment benefits (that could be used to pay rent or other bills) or housing assistance. Don't leave this money unspent. There's no time to waste!!!
Bruce Plenk
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!