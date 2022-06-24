Letter: We Need to Mitigate the Cost of Care for More Arizonans

Congress took an important step forward last year to help more Americans afford health care by passing the American Rescue Plan Act, it included an expansion of health care subsidies that made more than 89,000 AZ patients newly eligible for tax credits to cover the cost of care. We are approaching the expiration date of these subsidies, that could leave thousands of Arizonans without the means to afford health care services. Arizona is slated to have a 4.6% increase in the number of uninsured if ARPA tax credits are not made permanent, our leaders must take action to make these subsidies permanent. Arizonians deserve greater access to affordable care options. It’s up to Senators Kelly and Sinema to enact legislation that supports this goal. Having adequate health coverage allows for quality care for millions. We must ensure more people can afford the care they need. Health care tax credits are a key piece of this puzzle and Congress must solidify this critical benefit before it vanishes.