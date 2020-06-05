Letter: We need to raise the salary of our state, and local, legislators... Yes, I'm serious.

Cue outrage:
I've spent a lot of time looking at our leadership from my experience in the Marine Corps and earning my business degree. There are many people in the 20-30 year age range that would make excellent legislators, but it pays $24,000 a year. You make more than that, ($24,480,) at full-time minimum wage. Yes, yes, they have per diem (state legislators) that caps out at $6,000 while congress is in session, bringing it to $30,000, but factor in the costs of rent, transportation, food, school loans, (because wouldn't you like someone with an education?), among others, and many people who have the motivation and integrity to serve Arizona are left by the wayside, because they can't afford to live on $24,000 a year. Which leaves us with stay-at-home spouses and retirees with little or no connection, or relevance, to the coming generations. Just think about the nuances.
Josiah White
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
