Letter: We need to raise the salary of our state, and local, legislators... Yes, I'm serious.
View Comments

Letter: We need to raise the salary of our state, and local, legislators... Yes, I'm serious.

Cue outrage:

I've spent a lot of time looking at our leadership from my experience in the Marine Corps and earning my business degree. There are many people in the 20-30 year age range that would make excellent legislators, but it pays $24,000 a year. You make more than that, ($24,480,) at full-time minimum wage. Yes, yes, they have per diem (state legislators) that caps out at $6,000 while congress is in session, bringing it to $30,000, but factor in the costs of rent, transportation, food, school loans, (because wouldn't you like someone with an education?), among others, and many people who have the motivation and integrity to serve Arizona are left by the wayside, because they can't afford to live on $24,000 a year. Which leaves us with stay-at-home spouses and retirees with little or no connection, or relevance, to the coming generations. Just think about the nuances.

Josiah White

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News