 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need to support Pima College, Demion Clinco and Lee Lambert

  • Comments

Serving on the TUSD board for the last four years I have seen firsthand how Pima Community College, under the leadership of Lee Lambert and board member Demion Clinco has turned things around and is changing the lives of students in our community. We all remember the issues PCC faced years ago and have watched the college, under their leadership, become a model in the country now recognized by Harvard, Forbes, and Aspen Institute. The college is changing the lives of students and we need to stand behind these leaders as they champion this impressive transformation. Let's not be distracted by disgruntled employees or tiered and unsubstantiated complaints of a few members of the public.

Leila Counts, TUSD Governing Board member

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News