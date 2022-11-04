Letter: We need to support Pima College, Demion Clinco and Lee Lambert

Serving on the TUSD board for the last four years I have seen firsthand how Pima Community College, under the leadership of Lee Lambert and board member Demion Clinco has turned things around and is changing the lives of students in our community. We all remember the issues PCC faced years ago and have watched the college, under their leadership, become a model in the country now recognized by Harvard, Forbes, and Aspen Institute. The college is changing the lives of students and we need to stand behind these leaders as they champion this impressive transformation. Let's not be distracted by disgruntled employees or tiered and unsubstantiated complaints of a few members of the public.