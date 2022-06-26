Letter: We need truth tellers in Congress

Editor,

Juan Ciscomani wants to represent the people in District 6 in the US House of Representatives. His many TV ads have me wondering who's paying for all of them. In one of these ads Ciscomani disparages our schools and teachers by claiming that students are not being taught the good things about America.

I live in District 6 which includes the Catalina Foothills School District, one of the finest school districts in Arizona. I feel confident that many students could state many good things about America that they learned in school.

We are suffering mightily from the too many lies told by the former president. We deserve to be represented in Congress by a truth teller, not someone who talks smack about our underfunded schools and their teachers. After all, education is one of the good things about America.

Dave Gallagher, retired PCC faculty/counselor

Foothills

