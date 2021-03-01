 Skip to main content
Letter: We need Uhlich in Ward 3
Letter: We need Uhlich in Ward 3

Over 25 years ago I moved my business into Ward 3. Today with close to 100 employees I can tell you having a responsive council member who listens to business concerns while balancing neighborhood needs and the social issues facing all of us is critical. Over the last two and half decades many council members have represented the area but with the pandemic, political divisions, and economic conditions facing all of us - we urgently need a leader who is trusted, experienced, and can hit the ground running. Karin Uhlich can assure continuity of government and maintain the initiatives and programs that Council member Durham championed during his term. We know where Uhlich stands and we can trust in her resolve and decision making. She has a distinguished history and a record of unwavering support from the voters. We can’t risk an unproven choice and wait while someone gets up to speed. We need Uhlich in Ward 3.

Judy Clinco, President

Catalina In-Home Services.

Judy Clinco, President Catalina In-Home Services

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

