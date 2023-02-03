Could you donate warm jacket for any size Child, or Women/Men (small or Medium) adult size? As a 3 year Legal Asylum Seekers volunteer, we URGENTLY need WARM OUTERWEAR and as always shoes. These Legal Asylum Seekers properly gained admission to U.S. They are in Tucson maximum 3 days while we provide shelter, showers, gentle food. Then their Sponsors or Family Member Sponsors pay for their transportation all over U.S. to join those Sponsors, and Legal Asylum Seekers begin acclimating and working in U.S. Please Drop Off DONATIONS: at rear entrance St. Marks Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St. Tucson. REAR ENTRANCE drop off DIRECTIONS: From Speedway x Alvernon, go South one block, turn right on 2nd Street, short distance to large parking lot on left (solar panels), Look for CHURCH OFFICE sign. Monday-Thursday, 9:00-noon. Phone: 520-325-1001. Tax Donation Forms. One Warm Jacket can make a Difference !!! With Gratitude, Maury E. Reed