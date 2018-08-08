Re: the Aug. 7 letter to the editor "Cleanup intersections."
The letter addressed the eyesores created by the ever increasing number of political signs at intersections before the elections. My concern is the ridiculous number of political signs that remain at the same intersections following the elections. It seems there are either no rules on who is responsible for removing these signs or if there are such rules, they are simply ignored and not enforced.
Months after previous elections many of the signs are still standing while others have been knocked down and are adding to the trash that should be an embarrassment to any Tucsonan. Our city’s beautiful landscape is already decimated with litter that includes plastic bags, plastic straws, Styrofoam cups and shopping carts. We shouldn’t have to add political signs to the list.
Kenneth Cohn
Northwest side
