Letter: We really won
Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will show ASU penalties on all ten of the Sun Devil touchdowns. The whole game was rigged. The referees were bought soccer officials from Venezuela. Eyewitnesses will report ASU used remote-controlled footballs. We need to hire lawyers to plead our case. Let's have a press conference in a parking lot next to a strip club. We can't take this lying down when we should "Bear Down." We just need to keep telling ourselves we won, we won, we really really won.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

