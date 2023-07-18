I was so inspired by Kathleen Bethel's article, "Time to take back the American flag", that I cut it out for future readings. Clearly, Diane T. Nelson does not feel as I do. She accuses the writer of being

an arrogant liberal, an elitist on a soapbox and a conservative-hating liberal.. If she were not limited by

the number of words allowed , she most likely would have continued her out-of-control tirade with even morei insults. What an hate-filled attack on someone who is merely asking Americans to celebrate the flag on the 4th of July. How can anyone take offense to that? Well, we know of one, Diane T. Nelson.

This is a classic case of political intolerance running amok.

JD Shulec

Foothills