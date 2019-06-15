Re: the June 12 article "Hung jury prompts mistrial in case of border aid worker."
The federal government singled out Scott Warren as a way of deterring other humanitarians from providing food and water to migrants traversing the deadly Arizona desert. That makes this week’s mistrial a win not just for Scott, but also for the entire network of volunteers who share his belief that all life is sacred and worthy of protection.
I saw that dedication up close when I traveled to Tucson and met members of No More Deaths, which Scott belongs to. They included EMTs, professional rock climbers, and others who could clearly find well-paying jobs. Instead, they spend their days working -- without pay -- to help absolute strangers survive.
Federal prosecutors are now weighing whether to put Scott on trial for a second time. I hope and pray that they abandon the effort. Scott and those like him are fulfilling one of the core values of all three major religions: helping the neediest and most vulnerable among us. They are saints, not criminals, and we need to encourage their life-saving work, not punish them for it.
Kent Matthies
Downtown
