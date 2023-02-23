It was surprising to see an op-ed in the Star about our very own Wendy Rogers by a writer from the Los Angeles Times. In pointing out that an election-denier now leads our State Senate elections committee, Mark Barabak says, "You can always count on Arizona for crazy."

Barabak cited Rogers' admonishment to witnesses that they were not allowed to use the phrases 'election denial' or 'conspiracy theory' in her committee. However, he did get it a little wrong; she was actually speaking to Democrat members of the committee. This censorship is strictly against Legislative rules, wherein members are allowed to explain their votes or question testifiers.

Rogers also cautioned the audience to not applaud or cheer (perfectly reasonable), but also told them not to use facial expressions!

Every Arizonan should watch at least one legislative committee meeting. Go to AZLeg.gov, all the way to the right under Capitol Television and click on Live Proceedings. You will be amazed.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side