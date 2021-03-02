Letter: "We the People" are getting the shaft

The Arizona State Legislators are back in session and are once again trying to undermine our democracy.
So far, they have presented 39 bills trying to disenfranchise voters by making it harder to vote, disregarding our vote by choosing their own delegates to the Electoral College and making it almost impossible to ever get another initiative passed by requiring 60% approval rather than a simple majority.
Bills have been presented to eliminate the word “permanent” from the Permanent Early Voting List and remove voters who fail to vote in two consecutive election cycles. Another bill would require notarization of the signature on the mail in ballot envelope. Another would shorten the early voting window.
I wonder if our legislators have even read the State Constitution, Article II, Section 2: “All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Please contact your representatives and remind them they should be working for us, not against us!
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.