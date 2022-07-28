Letter: We The People Deserve Respect

Why is it that Governor Ducey and the Arizona State legislators don’t respect the will of the people? The

Arizona Constitution Article II Section 2. reads: “All political power is inherent in the people, and

governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

In 2018, 65% of the voters opposed Proposition 305 that would accelerate expansion of school vouchers. This July Ducey, ignoring the will of the people,, signed the universal school voucher expansion into law.

In 2020, Proposition 208 added a surtax to incomes over $250,000, funds to be used for education. To

subvert that, Ducey reduced the nominal tax rate. Result: no additional money for public education.

I believe Arizona’s Republican legislators resent the power of the people. They have repeatedly tried to

increase the requirements for initiatives and referenda.

We the People had better get out in full force this election season: vote for candidates who will

represent us and then hold them to it.

Leadawn Anderton

Southwest side