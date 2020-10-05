Letter: We the People Have to Start Talking

We talk at each other and no one is listing. That is not a conversation. We must seek to begin a dialog with the people that we do not agree with or understand. We must see what we have in common before we examine what thoughts divide us. The change will come when we trust and respect the other person's right to speak, even if we do not agree with their ideas. Continuing dialogs where new ideas are shared will lead to a better educated and compassionate electorate.
Richard Schickel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
