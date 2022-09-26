Letter: We Want Our Funnies Back

I totally agree with the previous letters about the current reduction of the comics. With all the crap that's going on in the country and world, the main reason I get the paper is to read the funnies and Ask Amy. I never get on my phone or laptop to read the news, especially when I'm out of town. I don't want to get on the computer, tablet, phone, etc. and spend more screen time with my eyes. I want the 1 1/2 pages of funnies back in the paper that I pay for. And in bigger print! Thank you.