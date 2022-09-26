 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We Want Our Funnies Back

  • Comments

I totally agree with the previous letters about the current reduction of the comics. With all the crap that's going on in the country and world, the main reason I get the paper is to read the funnies and Ask Amy. I never get on my phone or laptop to read the news, especially when I'm out of town. I don't want to get on the computer, tablet, phone, etc. and spend more screen time with my eyes. I want the 1 1/2 pages of funnies back in the paper that I pay for. And in bigger print! Thank you.

Cris Kostyo

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News