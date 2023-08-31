Recently a very “Loyal” LTE writer indicated he doesn’t “believe” the facts about why Arizona is $1 billion dollars in the red because of school vouchers. As a fiscally responsible Republican, I would think he would have done his research and been appalled by what he found. Perhaps he is just averse to facts.

Headed by Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction and Republican Tom Horne, the Arizona Department of Education will be spending $10,000,000 to promote and advertise ESA’s even as he acknowledges that 75% of wealthy Arizonans who can afford private schools are getting our tax dollars and cashing in. No wonder wealthy Arizonans love school vouchers. They are the ones benefiting the most from them.

Rachel Rulmyr Ed.D

Oro Valley