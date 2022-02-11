Letter: Wealthy bought legislature fair and square

In his 1975 book, The Limits of Liberty, the chief strategist of the billionaire Koch brothers network, James Buchanan, wrote that the brothers could not achieve their goal of returning complete control of the government to the wealthiest through the democratic process. “What poor man in his right mind would ever consent to rules that would keep him poor?”
The Koch network developed numerous ways to undermine democracy, including buying control of elected officials. If, hypothetically, they could buy the loyalty of a state senator with a $5,000 campaign contribution, they could buy majority control of the 30-member Arizona senate for a mere $80,000.
This works fine, except that Arizonans use the initiative process to pass their own legislation. Therefore, senators Vince Leach and J.D. Mesnard have introduced SB 1094 to make it impossible to use the initiative process.
The wealthy bought control of the legislature fair and square, and the citizens’ last access to democracy must be snuffed out.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.