Letter: Wear a seatbelt? Wear a mask!

In 2011 I was involved in a rollover accident on Mt. Lemmon Highway.
Amazingly, the driver and I survived without a scratch. Why? Because in 1968 the federal government required the installation of seat belts in all US passenger cars, and in 1991 the state of Arizona mandated their use. Adherence to these requirements literally saved my life.
There are countless instances where federal, state and local governments restrict or mandate activities for public health and safety, and we don’t think twice about complying with them. It is incomprehensible that the life-saving act of wearing a face mask in the midst of the CoVid pandemic has become controversial and political.
If you want to protest government mandates, there are many ways to do so that don’t require jeopardizing others' lives. If you want to show your support for a specific candidate or political party, use social media or a yard sign. But if you can’t social distance, please wear a mask.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
