Letter: Wearing a Mask

Governor Ducey proclaimed that a mask requirement at indoor political rallies would infringe on attendees' rights to peacefully assemble under the first amendment. According to news reports, when pressed he ducked the issue, and for good reason. His assertion is clearly wrong. While it is true that one has a first amendment freedom to peacefully assemble for political purposes, the courts, both liberal and conservative, have for generations uniformly held that first amendment rights can be regulated by what are called "reasonable time, manner and place restrictions"--restrictions that are neutral, apply across the board, and are imposed irrespective of content or viewpoint.

As one who taught constitutional law at a major university law school for 38 years, I am more than confident --absolutely certain actually--that during this pandemic a requirement to wear a mask at a large public gathering would most certainly be upheld as a reasonable regulation. No one has a right to endanger other people.

Melvyn Durchslag

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

