Letter: Wearing a Mask

It is encouraging to see so many retail establishments requiring customers to wear masks. I wear a mask the few times that I go out. I see that as my personal responsibility for myself and others. I am not going to confront people who don't wear masks. There will be some consequences for them. Recently I ran an errand at a strip mall and noticed that very few shoppers were wearing masks. I won't be going back to those shops, no matter how urgent my need is.
Carol W. West
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!