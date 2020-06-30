Letter: Wearing Masks in Public


Hey Governor Ducey, I love you man.

Your logic regarding not wearing masks hit home with me. According to you and your followers, requiring the wearing of a mask at political rallies and such infringes on people’s right to assemble. Does that mean I can go naked at rallies and such. After all, forcing me to wear clothing at public gatherings is infringing on my right to assemble in public. My nakedness may not be lethal to others, though, it may cause people to wretch and vomit after seeing my naked 71 year old body. But, it won’t cause deaths!

Frank J. Perez

Foothills

