Letter: Wearing Masks Requirement

An open letter to the Democratic controlled City council and the Pima County supervisors regarding your requirement of wearing masks into stores, etc. It is very obvious that you do not know the science of wearing masks. The CDC now says that you must wear two masks in order to protect yourself from getting the COVID-19. How many people do you see wearing two masks? I have seen none. The only masks that protects you from getting the virus is the N95 masks and I have only seen two people wearing this mask. Now how about the thousands and thousands and thousands of people who have received their two vaccinations but you still require them to wear a mask and these people cannot receive or give the virus.
It is so obvious that your policy is wrong and you need to immediately remove this mask requirement for people who have been vaccinated because it makes you look like uneducated politicians and people will remember you at the polling place!
Michael Cooper
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.