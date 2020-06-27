Letter: Wearing Masks
A recent letter writer claimed that mandating the wearing of masks, by denying one's right to refuse treatment, is unconstitutional. Lately, we have witnessed, repeatedly, similar confused remarks regarding the inherent limitations of basic rights. I'm reminded of the aphorism, your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose. Enforced curtailment of hazardous behavior for the benefit of public health is nothing new; think Typhoid Mary.

Recently, it has been established that viral-laden aerosols of sufficiently small size capable of remaining airborne for extended periods are the dominant mechanism for person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. The wearing of masks promises to be decisive in containing its spread.

It is time the writer, as well as others similarly misguided concerning this boundary issue, heed the paraphrase: Your right to willfully and indiscriminately generate and disseminate potentially lethal aerosols into the local environment ends at the end of my nose.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

