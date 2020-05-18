Letter: Wearning masks in public

To the many who do not bother wearing masks in public: Masks provide the wearer with some protection, but mainly provide people around them protection from the wearer’s coughs, sneezes, or even sighs. When I was growing up in the 1950’s and television was new, and the airwaves were dominated by Westerns. You could always tell the ‘bad guys’ because they always wore masks when they were stealing people’s money. Those who do not wear masks in public certainly are not out to steal money from those around them…. But they may end up stealing something much more valuable, their lives.
James Sheley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
