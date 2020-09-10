 Skip to main content
Letter: Welcome new residents
Letter: Welcome new residents

If you are amount the many families or companies moving to Pima County from the west coast, upper midwest, and northeast cities and urban areas due to COVID-19 restrictions and/or local riots and demonstrations, welcome. As you settle in, please remember the the taxes, policies, economic and social environment of your former residence and the local and state politicians responsible for them. Please remember these things when you vote in the coming elections. Thank you.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

