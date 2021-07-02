 Skip to main content
Letter: Welcome, plutocracy!
Tax cuts at a time when the need for investments in education, infrastructure, water, the environment, and social welfare is growing tremendously constitutes simply a political crime. No one likes to pay taxes, but responsible adults do it willingly for the improvement of the state. Immature, and selfish individuals support tax cuts. I did not expect anything else from the Republican legislature, but their brazen and callous approach toward the well-being of our state is still shocking. Welcome, plutocracy, good-bye, democracy. Ultimately, of course, these are the folks who ignore the need to prepare the next generation for the imminent future and pad their own pockets; they are ignorant of the grave dangers to our environment, and rather increase their bank accounts now instead of making responsible decisions that would help all Arizonans. This is the result of the infantilization of America; the work of an utterly irresponsible me-society; give more to the rich and take from the poor. At the end, all of us will suffer.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

