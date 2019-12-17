Letter: Welcome Sign Soon to be Tarnished

It’s ironic that one of the highway signs welcoming visitors to our beautiful State will show Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. But I wonder if the sign will also show the before and after view of when cacti were ripped from their natural habitat to make way for the wall? I also wonder if the sign will show before and after views of the huge swath of land that has been cleared and the Monument desecrated for the wall? I wonder too, will the before and after view be shown of the beautiful expansive desert which will now be abruptly cut in two by the ugly wall? It’s a stark dichotomy between our natural treasure and how we treat it. Should we thank Doug Doucey for allowing the Trump administration for this desecration? The highway sign may be the only reminder of what it once actually looked like.
Lynda Franka
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.