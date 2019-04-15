If Rosemont proceeds, Sahuarita will be Morenci #2 and will enjoy endless lines of ore trucks going back and forth, day and night, on what was once the well used Scenic Rt 83 just east of town. Blocked access, noise and air pollution will have locals and tourists turn their back on a back country unique in the world. These are well known consequences when lobby sensitive officials are not voted out of office in time and mine money is welcomed in schools and other public institutions.
With Lake Mead not expected to return to normal levels any time soon, and with dwindling ground water reserves everywhere else, huge water extraction and high-risk pollution projects like the Rosemont Mine are nevertheless receiving permits. Now, the people, as owners of water and public lands, to protect their resources and health, have to seek injunctions to stop even foreign companies taking advantage of outdated US laws.
Chris Werkhoven
Sonoita
